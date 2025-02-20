OC, family members arrested for assault on med staff, vandalism

An officer in-charge (OC) of district crime record bureau in Birbhum and his family members, including his wife were arrested on Tuesday night on charges of assaulting doctors, nurses and other medical staff of the state-run Lalgola Krishnapur Hospital in Murshidabad district and ransacking the hospital premises.

The accused, including the OC Asraful Sheikh, were produced before the court on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Trouble started on Tuesday night when his mother was brought to the hospital. Asraful, his wife and four other members of their family got involved in a heated exchange of words with an on-duty nurse at the hospital, alleging negligence in treatment of his mother.

Advertisement

He along with his family members turned violent and assaulted several nurses, doctors and other staff of the government hospital. They went on a rampage by damaging government properties at the hospital.

The hospital virtually turned into a battlefield till midnight. Sensing the situation was getting out of control, a huge police force, led by Atanu Haldar, OC of Lalgola police station (PS) rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. But the violent family members, led by Asraful, did not spare even his colleagues. They also allegedly attacked Mr Haldar, sub-inspector (SI) Kalyan Singharoy and civic volunteers.

Asraful allegedly tried to throttle Mr Halder’s neck and beat up Mr Singharoy and two civic policemen with bamboo. Mr Singharoy’s one finger was fractured.

Locals alleged that Asraful, a resident of Lalgola, was drunk and went on a rampage the hospital premises.

According to police sources in Murshidabad district, disciplinary action has been taken against him.

The superintendent of police (SP) in Murshidabad has suspended him, sources said.

Earlier, allegations of corruption had also been brought against him when he was posted at Kirnahar PS in Birbhum district.