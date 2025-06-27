Delhi health minister finds staff shortages and infrastructure delays at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital

During a surprise inspection of Maharishi Valmiki Hospital in North-West Delhi on Friday, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh found staff shortages and infrastructure delays.

Advertisement

According to the health department, Singh thoroughly evaluated the hospital’s OPD block, emergency arrangements, the availability of doctors, nurses, medical equipment, cleanliness, and medicine stock.

Advertisement

Hearing complaints from the patients and medical personnel, the minister reprimanded the hospital administration for delays in civil work and staff shortages. Singh instructed the officials to immediately improve services and ensure the timely completion of all the pending infrastructure work.

He also directed that all infrastructure-related deficiencies be rectified without delay and in coordination with concerned departments. “Maharishi Valmiki Hospital was established to serve the residents of Outer Delhi. People come here with hope, expecting timely and quality healthcare. Our government is committed to eliminating all infrastructure gaps swiftly and strengthening the health delivery system,” Singh said.

The minister also spoke about the attitude of doctors and medical staff towards patients receiving treatment at these hospitals. “The conduct of doctors and hospital employees toward patients must always be professional and respectful. Every patient deserves dignity and proper care within a safe and supportive hospital environment,” he said.

Singh reaffirmed the Delhi government’s commitment to offering accessible and quality medical services to every citizen of the city. While the Health Department is working toward ensuring that there is no shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in public hospitals, it is also prioritising cleanliness and the safety of both patients and healthcare workers. He stressed that the state government is constantly engaged in strengthening emergency services, medicine supply chains, and other key arrangements across all public hospitals.

“In the coming days, citizens will visibly experience improvements in the services and infrastructure of all government hospitals in Delhi,” Singh added.