Bhardwaj instructs officials to make Najafgarh artificial lake as per expectations

Delhi Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday inspected the Najafgarh STP lake and directed the officials to convert the artificial lake as per expectations and complete the quality work in time.

He also asked officials to prepare a project to maintain the ecological system and recharge maximum underground water with cost-effective methods.

Bhardwaj gave suggestions to the DJB officials on various aspects during his inspection of Najafgarh STP lake, which is part of the lakes rejuvenation project being run by the Delhi government.

He added that the Najafgarh STP lake being built by the Delhi government in Dwarka area is spread over about 4 acres. He shared that the construction work of Najafgarh STP lake is in progress and after its completion the clean water from the STP present in the campus will be released into this lake.

On behalf of the Delhi government, the Najafgarh lake is being prepared as the fourth lake in the Dwarka area. Its formation will help in recharging the ground water by storing water and will also be beneficial in water treatment.