Bhagwant Mann best CM for Punjab: Kejriwal

Lauding the “strenuous efforts for promotion of industry in the state”, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said in the form of Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab has got the best chief minister for the state.

Addressing a gathering at Amritsar on Thursday, the Delhi CM said Punjab is achieving new heights in every arena and making rapid progress in every arena which is unprecedented and unmatched.

Promising to resolve “all issues of industry”, Kejriwal said there were 882 steel foundry units in the past but now only 126 units are operating due to the apathy of previous state governments. He said the Punjab government would take this number to 2,000 with its industry-friendly policies.

He said he still remembers AAP had promised many guarantees to industrialists before the elections at this same place and assured them that the government would fulfill each and every promise made to them.

He said the Punjab government had issued a phone number to seek feedback about the problems and issues being faced by industries.

“After scrutiny of the records, we have found that industrialists had only three main issues including electricity, road infrastructure and systematic problems,” the AAP leader said, adding that the AAP government was committed to redress all concerns raised by industrialists promptly.

The Delhi CM said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann personally went to each and every renowned industrialist and due to his persistent efforts, the state has received investments of more than Rs 50,000 crore within one and half years after the AAP came to power.

He said this investment would create 2.86 lakh jobs in the state.

Kejriwal said during floods, Mann took stock of the situation at the grassroots level through boats and ensured relief while earlier, CMs used to ferry helicopters to do the same.

Meanwhile, the Punjab CM announced an impetus to industrialization in the border districts of the state.

He said the state government was committed to ensuring holistic development of the industry in the border region.