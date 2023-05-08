BC-A of Haryana to get quota in Urban Local Bodies

Accepting the recommendations of Haryana Backward Classes Commission, the Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give reservation to people belonging to Backward Classes (A) category in the municipalities.

An official spokesperson said to ensure political reservation rights of Backward Classes (BCs) in the urban local bodies, the Cabinet accepted the Haryana Backward Classes Commission’s report.

The Commission headed by former Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice (retd) Darshan Singh conducted the dedicated inquiry for the assessment of the political backwardness of the BCs.

“In the assessment, the Commission found that the backward classes of citizens, Block A (BC-A) are not adequately represented in the political setup, so they require the support of reservation in the election of local bodies for adequate participation in the grassroot democratic setup,” he added. The BC (A) is a subcategory of the Backward Classes, which is considered more backward among the BCs.