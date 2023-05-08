BC-A of Haryana to get quota in Urban Local Bodies

Accepting the recommendations of Haryana Backward Classes Commission, the Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give reservation to people belonging to Backward Classes (A) category in the municipalities.
An official spokesperson said to ensure political reservation rights of Backward Classes (BCs) in the urban local bodies, the Cabinet accepted the Haryana Backward Classes Commission’s report.
The Commission headed by former Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice (retd) Darshan Singh conducted the dedicated inquiry for the assessment of the political backwardness of the BCs.
“In the assessment, the Commission found that the backward classes of citizens, Block A (BC-A) are not adequately represented in the political setup, so they require the support of reservation in the election of local bodies for adequate participation in the grassroot democratic setup,” he added. The BC (A) is a subcategory of the Backward Classes, which is considered more backward among the BCs.
The spokesperson said the office of Councillor in every Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council and Municipal Committee will be reserved for backward classes Block-A of citizens.
Every municipality will have at least one councillor belonging to backward classes Block-A of if its population is not less than two per cent of the total urban population of the local body area.
Further, eight percent of the number of offices of Mayors or Presidents will be reserved for the backward classes Block-A of in the Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees. The Commission said the reservation should not exceed 50 per cent of the total seats reserved in favour of Scheduled Castes and BC (A) taken together in a municipality.