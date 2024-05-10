Bail no proof of Kejriwal’s innocence; we will win all 7 seats: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Friday that the interim bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case won’t have an impact on the Lok Sabha elections as the saffron party would win all seven seats in the national capital.

Sachdeva’s reaction came after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in the excise policy case.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s order granting interim bail to the AAP convenor till June 1 in the excise policy case, the Delhi BJP president said, “The BJP respects the Supreme Court’s decision, but getting interim bail does not mean the Delhi chief minister is free from his guilt.”

“Sometimes even criminals are released on parole as it is a legal process. Hence, it does not prove that Arvind Kejriwal, the main culprit in the multi-million rupee liquor scam, is innocent today,” he added.

Pointing out that Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail for the election campaign till June 1, Sachdeva asked what after that. “Getting interim bail does not mean you have been proven innocent… It will not affect the elections, BJP will win all seven seats of Delhi…,” he added.

“Truth may have been delayed, but it’s not defeated because the truth is that only Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for the liquor scam in Delhi, pushing the youth into addiction, and bringing in a new liquor policy to fill his pocket,” the Delhi BJP chief contended.

He said the way the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are trying to portray Kejriwal’s bail as acquittal they seem to be in the illusion that they can once again mislead the people of Delhi and betray them.

Sachdeva said the people of Delhi understand whether it is a liquor scam or other scandals in Delhi, “Arvind Kejriwal is the mastermind behind all of them”.

He pointed out that while granting interim bail, the Supreme Court cautioned that during the bail period, the chief minister should neither go to the CM office nor the Delhi Secretariat. “It means the Supreme Court has also accepted that Chief Minister Kejriwal is not acquitted, he has only been granted interim bail for election purposes.

Meanwhile, BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “It is clear from the Supreme Court’s judgement that Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail for elections only. The AAP National Convenor will have to return to jail after June 1.”