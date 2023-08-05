Back from study tour, MCD ‘mentor teachers’ interact with Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Saturday interacted with MCD school “mentor teachers” after their five-day visit to prominent institutes across the country to know about their experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, the Delhi education minister said, “The contribution of our mentor teachers has been instrumental in bringing an educational revolution to Delhi government schools. As a follow-up, we are now empowering our mentor teachers from MCD schools as well so that they could lead the reforms in MCD schools and transform them into world-class educational institutions.”

She said after learning from prestigious educational institutions across the country, these mentor teachers have gained self-confidence. With the enthusiasm they have they will create a fantastic learning atmosphere in their classrooms and introduce innovative teaching and learning methods to their fellow teachers.

A group of 25 mentor teachers from MCD schools was sent by the SCERT to the Discovery Lab of Science, Math, Art and Technology in Palampur, the Yellow Train School and Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Sahyadri School and Jan Prabodhini Navnagar Vidyalaya in Pune for a five-day exposure training programme.

Sharing their experiences with Atishi, the mentor teachers said during the exposure visit, they learned how to make education interesting by adopting unique methods. They discovered how learning can go beyond textbooks and classrooms, and how the individual learning needs of each child can be fulfilled.

During their tour, the teachers understood effective techniques like peer learning and group learning for primary classes. They said that these visits have provided them with lifelong learning and they are eager not only to implement it in their classrooms but also to share it with fellow teachers.

Responding to the experiences shared by the mentor teachers, Atishi said, “After this training, our teachers have gained the confidence that they can make a difference and create an excellent environment to provide quality education to their students. The self-confidence of the teachers is crucial for us. It is through their self-confidence and hard work that MCD schools will become world-class institutions.”