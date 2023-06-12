Baal Satra’ turns out to be a sweet and memorable encounter between the real and child politicians imitating them

The encounter between the real legislators and the child legislators imitating the during the ‘Baal Satra’ in the Himachal Legislative Assembly on Monday left all spell bound.

Sixty-eight children from across the country including 63 from Himachal and 5 from the states of Punjab, participated in the Digital Bal Mela organized under the aegis of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.These children were shortlist from amongst the 25,000 entries

received.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The children are the foundation of the new India, to see them so informed is heartening and an eye-opener. Our government will definitely try Punjab,Rajasthan

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said, “It was an altogether a novel experience for each one of us. What was encouraging to see was that the maximum participating students were from the Government schools of Himachal Pradesh who raised current issues. The thrust to provide

quality education by the state government is high on our agenda. Our government is also making efforts to bridge the gap between the private and government schools for which Rajiv Day Boarding Schools is the way forward.”

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, “It was not only a learning experience for the children, but also the government, legislatures.Whatever issues the children spoke on were very relevant. We should have such sessions regularly once in a year and the trend should continue. Such initiatives will help in nurturing leadership qualities.”

Harish Janartha MLA Shimla Urban, “I feel such kind of events should be organized frequently. The manner in which the children participated with full mannerism and decorum was contagious. The issues on the agenda of the children were well in sync with the welfare of the society and the state and also served as an eye-opener for the state

government.”

Randhir Sharma BJP MLA from Shri Naina Devi, “It was a good initiative and such events will help bring out leadership qualities. The children also made good use of the opportunity with confidence and raised burning issues.”

Chaitanya Sharma the youngest MLA from Gagret, “I feel the future of Himachal Pradesh is in good hands. The sensitivity that they had in their approach towards the issues was earnest. The children articulated themselves well and brought out the real issues in a very

concise and vibrant manner.”