Atishi unveils new school in Dwarka, says it beats most elite schools in Delhi in quality

Unveiling a state-of-the-art school in Nasirpur, Dwarka on Friday, Delhi Education Minister Atishi claimed that the educational institution surpasses the most elite private schools in Delhi and Dwarka in the quality of eduction, fulfilling a promise to deliver top-tier education to every child.

With cutting-edge facilities including a semi-Olympic size swimming pool, 57 classrooms, nine laboratories, 2 libraries, an MP Hall, an office, and a staff room this new school stands as a testament to the transformative vision of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, added the AAP leader.

She said, “Dwarka has the biggest private schools in Delhi, but the school that has been inaugurated today, its magnificent building, lift for children, excellent lab-library, and swimming pool make it better than all those private schools.”

Advertisement

In 2015, when the AAP government was formed and Arvind Kejriwal became the chief minister of Delhi, he had promised the people of Delhi that he would make the government schools of Delhi better than the private ones, she recounted.

As a result, in 2015, when the government was formed, 25 per cent of the first budget was spent on education and for the last 10 years we have been continuously investing about 25 per cent of the total budget on education, asserted the Delhi minister.