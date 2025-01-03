Atishi inaugurates new academic block at GGSSS School in E. Delhi

The Chief Minister Atishi on Friday inaugurated a newly constructed academic block at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Jhilmil Colony in East Delhi.

Extending her congratulations to everyone on the inauguration, she said, “Under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership Delhi’s colleges and universities had only 83,600 seats in 2014, that has now risen to 1,55,000”.

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also posted on social media platform X, stating, “The education revolution in Delhi continues. Today, another new government school building was inaugurated in Delhi. This new building includes excellent classrooms, 6 high-tech labs, a Main Prayer hall, a lift, and several other modern amenities. Congratulations to all the students and their parents.”

Atishi stated that under the AAP government, new universities like Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, have been established and the expansion of seats ensures better educational opportunities for students.

“This new building has 46 classrooms and 6 state-of-the-art laboratories. I personally visited two of these labs, a biology lab and a chemistry lab. There was a time when government schools in Delhi operated under tin sheds, often called ‘tent Wala School.’ During the rainy season, children couldn’t attend school because water would seep through the roofs, playgrounds would be swamped and damp walls would make electrical switches hazardous,” the CM said highlighting the block.