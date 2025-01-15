Atishi exhorts NCC cadets to honour freedom, justice at RDC

Chief Minister Atishi visited the ongoing National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp 2025 here today. During her visit, she emphasized the role of NCC cadets in not only developing personal skills but also making valuable contributions to national and social progress through their selfless service.

She spoke about the importance of the Republic Day celebrations, urging the cadets to remember the rich history and sacrifices made during India’s freedom struggle. The CM encouraged the cadets to honour the values of freedom, unity, and justice that are integral to the nation’s development.

Advertisement

The CM also praised the exemplary qualities of the NCC cadets, highlighting their confidence, discipline, hard work, and strong sense of patriotism. She pointed out that these values benefit not just the cadets themselves, but also serve as a source of inspiration for the wider community, fostering unity and contributing to nation-building. She urged the cadets to continue embracing the core principles of service, dedication, and nationalism and expressed her belief in their potential to make meaningful contributions to society and the nation.

Advertisement

The event included a review of the ‘Guard of Honour’ by the Chief Minister, followed by a performance by the cadet band from Birla Balika Vidyalaya, Pilani, Rajasthan. She also visited the ‘Flag Area,’ where cadets from all 17 directorates creatively showcased various social themes. Later, Atishi explored the ‘Hall of Fame,’ where she was briefed on the history, training, and achievements of the NCC. She was also introduced to innovative projects developed by young minds across the state directorates.