Atishi complains to Railway Minister about waterlogging at Delhi’s Zakhira underpass

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav regarding waterlogging under the Zakhira underpass in the city claiming that the cause of the problem is due to the non-channelisation of water coming from the area belonging to the Railways.

She informed the minister that there is no drain culvert to channelise the water towards the nearby MCD drain/ Najafgrah drain, and further said that due to the absence of a railway culvert in place water from the surrounding areas along with debris and garbage flows into the underpass.

“I would like to draw your kind attention towards the serious issue of water logging under Zakhira Underpass in Delhi. I have been informed that the main cause of this water logging is due to non-channelization of water coming from the area belonging to Indian Railways as there is no drain culvert to channelize the water to nearby MCD drain/Najafgarh drain,” Atishi’s letter to Ashwini Vaishnav read.

Advertisement

The Delhi minister further mentioned in her communication that earlier, in order to overcome this water logging problem, it was decided that an additional drain and culvert will be constructed by the Railways on its land with 50 per cent cost sharing with the PWD.

She added that as per the agreement, the PWD of the Delhi Government deposited its share of Rs 2.70 crore on 18.07.2023, and further mentioned that, however, the situation remained the same till date as no culvert has been built by Indian Railways.

Atishi has also mentioned that the situation is so grave that when Delhi received moderate rainfall on Tuesday, up to 2-feet water accumulated at Zakhira underpass from the railway tracks and nearby areas.

Traffic had to be stopped and barricades had to be put in place in order to avoid any untoward incident, she added.

She urged the Railway minister to immediately find a solution to the problem.