ASI caught taking bribe by vigilance team

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police was caught red-handed by the vigilance unit while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in the Krishna Nagar police station of the Shahdara district in East Delhi.

According to the vigilance team, the accused, ASI Pramod Kumar, summoned the complainant in a case of financial dispute and forced him to cough up Rs 2 lakh to settle the matter in his favour or have a criminal case registered against him. However, on his plea, the ASI settled for Rs 50,000 payable in installments. On Monday, he was called to pay the first installment of Rs 10,000.

Based on the complaint, the vigilance team laid a trap for the ASI and caught him red-handed at his office located on the first floor of the Krishna Nagar police station soon after he accepted the bribe offered to him and recovered the bribe money from the drawer of his office table.

After completing all the legal proceedings, an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act, 1988 was registered at Police Station Vigilance, Delhi Police, and the official was arrested following which he was produced before Judge, Rouse Avenue Court, and was sent to judicial custody.

The vigilance team has urged the citizens to share any grievance related to misuse of authority by any police personnel, on the Vigilance Helpline Number 1064 or they can visit their office located at Barakhamba Road, Central Delhi, and share their grievance in person.