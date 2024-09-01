Artificial rain to check pollution in Delhi awaiting Centre’s approval: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai requested the Central government to grant the necessary permission for artificial rain in the capital to curb air pollution during the winter months.

At a press conference on Sunday, while stressing that the fight against pollution requires collaboration, not opposition, he said the Centre should give permission for artificial rain, a proven effective measure to reduce pollution in other countries.

During the current month, Delhi’s AQI hovered between 50 and 70, thanks to continuous rains. The city is ready to fund artificial rains during winter for which a Central nod is needed, Rai said, adding that an environment expert from IIT Kanpur gave this proposal as artificial rain and cloud seeding are being used in many countries to deal with emergencies arising from pollution.

He said a presentation on the necessary arrangements for artificial rain in Delhi was given by the IIT Kanpur. For an artificial rain, permission is needed from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Special Protection Group (SPG), Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Delhi government, the Airport Authority of India, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Indian Meteorological Department, the Central Pollution Control Board, the Archaeological Survey of India and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

“Last year, the permission could not be obtained due to paucity of time. But this time, we thought it could be worked out on time and since it requires permission from many Central agencies, we requested the Union Environment Minister and asked for his cooperation after consulting experts,” said Rai.

“We have solicited the support of the Union environment minister and the Central government in this regard to save the lives of Delhi’ites. The Central government should convene a meeting with the experts of the IIT Kanpur and the representatives of the Delhi government to find ways to move forward rapidly in this direction and get the permissions needed by November,” he added.

On the BJP’s allegation that money was wasted on the smog tower in Connaught Place, he said the tower was built by the Delhi government on the direction of the Supreme Court as the one in Anand Vihar was built by the Central government. If the smog tower built by the Delhi government is a waste of money, how the one installed by the Central government can be a money saver?

Addressing the issue of stubble burning, Rai said the Delhi government is in talks with its counterparts in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on the issue. If the Union environment minister had shown some generosity and spared some time for the cause, the problem could have been solved. “But it is a matter of great regret that despite repeatedly seeking time to meet him in the last five years, the Union minister has not obliged me. He has not even replied to my letters,” Rai added.