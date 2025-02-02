Kerala Governor dismisses perception of acting at Centre’s behest

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has dismissed the perception that Governors act under the influence of the Central government. He clarified that his role is independent and aimed at serving the people and government of Kerala.

In an interview with an English daily, Governor Arlekar stated, “It is just a perception people have that the Governor is acting at the behest of the Centre. It is not so. I have been Governor in two states, and neither the Central government nor any individual has directed me to act in a particular manner. This perception needs to be erased.”

Advertisement

When asked whether he would mediate between the state and the Centre regarding financial assistance, the Governor said, “I am Kerala’s Governor. If additional financial aid is required for a scheme, I will speak to the Centre on behalf of the people and government of Kerala. That is my approach to the issue. I have communicated this to the Chief Minister as well.”

Advertisement

Governor Arlekar emphasized that Governors do not function under any party’s directives. “There is no ruling party for a Governor. Though I had party affiliations before, I resigned from all positions upon assuming office. The Constitution defines the Governor’s role, and we do not seek advice from any political leadership. Legal consultations are open to all, but party influence does not come into the picture.”

When asked about BJP’s limited political progress in Kerala, he responded, “That is for the BJP leadership to analyze. I will not guide them or inquire about their political situation. If they wish to learn from Goa’s example, that is their decision.”

On the issue of Vice Chancellor appointments, Arlekar cited Supreme Court rulings, stating, “The judiciary has made it clear that state governments do not have a role in VC selection. High Court judgments in Gujarat, Kerala, Bihar, and Uttarakhand have been upheld by the Supreme Court.”

Regarding the Chancellor’s post, he reaffirmed, “By the Constitution of India, the Governor is the ex-officio Chancellor of state universities. The state cannot claim exclusive control over universities and deny the Governor’s role.”

Speaking about his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Governor Arlekar credited the organization for shaping his ideology and patriotism. “I am what I am because of the Sangh. My thoughts and actions are influenced by it. The Sangh instilled in me the belief that the nation comes first—Rashtra Sarvopari—above everything else.”