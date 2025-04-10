Centre appoints special public prosecutor for 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case

The Central government has appointed Advocate Narendra Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case hearing.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification on Wednesday in this regard.

The notification, which is signed by Joint Secretary Adhijit Sinha, says that Mann has been appointed for a period of three years or till the completion of the trial of the said case, whichever is earlier,

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), read with sub-section (8) of section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the Central Government hereby appoints Narender Mann, Advocate, as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to NIA case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI on behalf of the NIA before the NIA Special Courts at Delhi and Appellate Courts, for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier,” the notification states.

The development comes as the Mumbai terror attack case accused, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is also said to be one of the masterminds, lands in India.

Rana, 64, was extradited from the US nearly 16 years after his arrest for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

As per sources, he will land in Delhi and is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward in Tihar jail.

All necessary preparations for holding the terrorist have already been made in the jail, sources said.

Sources said that on Wednesday evening, the Nayayik Abhiraksha Vahini of Delhi Police, which ferries jail inmates, was asked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to send a jail van, along with pilot escorts, to the airport on Thursday.

The sources also said that the Delhi Police Special Cell has been placed on alert, and SWAT commandos have been deployed at the airport. Security has also been beefed up at the NIA headquarters in the national capital.