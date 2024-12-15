AQI deteriorates amid temperature dip in Delhi

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, with further deterioration as the city experienced a significant drop in temperature.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 294 on Sunday, compared to 212 on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the minimum temperature in Delhi was 4.9 degrees Celsius. However, the department dismissed the occurrence of cold wave conditions.

“Cold wave conditions are classified by either a temperature drop below 4.1 degrees Celsius or a deviation of 4.4 degrees Celsius from the normal temperature. On Sunday, the deviation was only 3.1 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official explained.

Several locations in Delhi recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ category. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 336, Alipur 304, Bawana 349, Burari Crossing 355, Jahangirpuri 359, and Mundka 361.

IMD also forecasted a further 1-2 degree Celsius temperature drop in Delhi over the coming days due to shifting wind patterns.

“Currently, northwesterly winds are blowing in Delhi, but southeasterly winds will soon dominate North India, contributing to a temperature decline,” IMD stated.

Severe cold wave conditions have already been reported in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

To combat the chilly nights, many residents are relying on bonfires, particularly during early mornings and late nights.

Despite the cold, the daytime weather was pleasant, with clear skies and abundant sunshine.

However, a persistent cold breeze kept people wrapped in woolens. Many tourists and locals were seen enjoying the sunlight at popular destinations like India Gate and Lodhi Garden.