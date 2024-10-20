AISA members protesting in support of Wangchuk detained, released

Members of the All India Students Association (AISA), protesting outside Ladakh Bhawan in support of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday were taken away by the police before being released soon after.

They gathered at the Ladakh Bhawan to support the Ladakh activist, who has been seeking to meet the country’s top leadership over his demand for sixth schedule status for the Union territory and other climate issues relating to the region. He is currently on a ‘peaceful upvaas’ (hunger strike).

Earlier in the day, Wangchuk, taking to X, wrote: “Please understand it’s a Moun Vrat, not a protest call.. It’s sad to see that our call for a silent fast or Moun Vrat this Sunday has been presented as a Protest Call by some elements. Please understand we are calling for a peaceful upvaas in support of our own future… Save Ladakh.. Save Himalayas … Save The Planet. On this eco-upvaas please abstain not only from food but also from mindless consumerism. Please use minimum electricity, water, machines, plastic etc.”

People from different walks of life have been extending their support to Wangchuk who began his hunger strike in a bid to draw attention to the region’s demands and issues. He is advocating the demand for statehood for Ladakh and inclusion of the place in the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

Wangchuk and his supporters are calling for safeguarding and empowering Ladakh’s locals and protecting their cultural identity.

The police earlier on October 13 removed Wangchuk from outside Ladakh Bhawan while detaining several protesters, who were released later and removed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from outside Ladakh Bhavan.