Maliwal detained for protesting outside Kejriwal’s residence over Yamuna pollution

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was detained by Delhi Police while protesting outside the residence of party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. She was demanding action on the worsening pollution in the Yamuna River.

Maliwal, accompanied by several women from Purvanchali community, reached Kejriwal’s residence but was quickly detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station. She was released after some time.

After her release, Maliwal criticized Kejriwal, stating, “Why is Arvind Kejriwal so afraid of women? Today, thousands of women from Purvanchal came to meet him, but he hid inside his house. He should have come out to address their concerns.”

Speaking about the Yamuna’s pollution, she added, “The water we brought is completely rotten, stinking, and sewer-like. Arvind Kejriwal should have taken a dip in it and even drunk it to understand the gravity of the situation.”