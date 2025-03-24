Punjab govt to release 450 more farmers under detention

Adopting a considerate approach towards farmers, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led AAP government here has decided to immediately release 450 more farmers from police detention.

Sharing details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, on Monday, informed that the Punjab government has already released approximately 800 farmers from police custody.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the Punjab chief minister has directed immediate release of farmers, including women, the differently-abled, and those with medical conditions or above 60 years of age.

Advertisement

“In line with the directives of the Punjab government, we are prioritising releasing such 450 farmers today,” he said.

Addressing another grievance of the farmers related to their belongings, the IGP said that the Punjab government has issued strict instructions in this regard and nobody will be permitted to misappropriate the belongings of farmers.

“To address the concern about the belonging of farmers, the Patiala district police has also appointed SP-rank officer Jasbir Singh, as the Nodal Officer, and farmers facing issues related to their possessions can directly contact SP Jasbir Singh at the mobile number 90713-00002 for immediate assistance,” informed Dr Gill, while adding that Patiala Police has already registered three first information reports (FIRs) in this regard.