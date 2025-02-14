Protesting students accuse Jamia of breach of privacy

A day after several students of Jamia Millia Islamia were detained and later released over their protest against show cause notices sent to two PhD scholars, they alleged on Friday that their names and other details were made public by the varsity which was a “clear violation of their privacy”.

According to the Student’s Federation of India (SFI), the administration has put up the crucial details such as address and phone numbers along with their photographs outside the varsity gate for everyone to see, which is a breach of the privacy of the students.

“No amount of suspension notices against these students can justify the violations of their privacy. There are young women in this list and students just out of their teens. Nothing gives the Jamia admin the right to destroy the futures of these students,” the Left-affiliated organization said in a statement.

The protest began on Monday, with students condemning what they termed as the administration’s “crackdown on student activism”. The university claimed the protesting students vandalized university property, including the central canteen, and broke the gate of the security advisor’s office, forcing the administration to take action.

Some of the students allegedly involved in the protest claimed they also got suspension letters from the Jamia administration.

“On February 10, you were identified as leading an unruly and rowdy group of individuals to vandalize and deface the university’s property.

“Furthermore, on February 11, you again participated in an unauthorized and unlawful protest within the JMI campus, disrupting the normal functioning of university and creating ruckus inside the campus thereby resulting in gross inconvenience to other students teachers and employees of the University,” according to a student who claims to have received the suspension letter.

“This letter serves to inform you that you are suspended with immediate effect from Jamia Milia latania (JMI) due to your involvement in acts of vandalism, unauthorized and unlawful protests, and defamation of the University which constitute serious breaches of University’s Ordinances along with ensuing rules and regulations till the outcome of the proceedings of the Disciplinary Committee,” the letter said.