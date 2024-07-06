Aim is to enlighten youth on de-addiction: Palam 360 chief

Palam 360 Khap chief Chaudhary Surendra Solanki on Saturday met Vice Chancellor of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Professor Ashok Kumar Nagawat and discussed the crucial issue of addiction of the intoxicating substances, and suggested to run an awareness campaign regarding de-addiction.

Solanki said that the Palam 360 along with the Delhi Police had earlier run a campaign to make rural areas of Delhi drug free.

The Delhi rural belt leader said that it has been observed that some of the youths are heading on the wrong path of addiction and are spoiling their future, which poses a threat not only to the society, but also to the country.

He further said that everyone together has to put efforts together and save the young generation from drug addiction and bring them on the path of nation building.

During the meeting with the VC, Solanki suggested several measures for spreading awareness amongst the students within the campus. It was agreed that in collaboration with Palam 360, skill development programs will also be run by the University for the people of rural Delhi.

These skill development programs will be helpful for the people of the city’s rural belt including farmers, artisans, and will boost their work efficiency and make their lives better.