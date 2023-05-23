Ahead of Assembly polls, MP legalizes all unauthorized colonies

Almost all such colonies have unauthorizedly mushroomed across MP during the BJP regime, which has been continuously ruling the state since 2003, with a break of about 15 months from 2018 to 2020.

The CM launched the process of regularization of illegal colonies by distributing 500 building permission certificates at a function held at the CM House here in the morning for regularization of unauthorized colonies and civil infrastructure development and building permission grant.

The CM has given instructions to complete the legalization process of all such colonies by 30 June.

The CM said at the function that if any houses have already been constructed in the illegal colonies, then such structures would also be deemed permissible and authorized as they are.

The CM said the state government would also provide necessary funds for development works, infrastructure upgradation, water connection, electricity, sewage and roads in such colonies. Chouhan said that no development fee would be charged from poor residents of such colonies.

The CM said that the residents of such colonies would now be able to get all building permissions, sanctions and eligibility for bank loans while the development works would be possible from various schemes like the Amrit Yojana, infrastructure head and MP and MLA fund.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the state Urban Development and Housing Department has formulated, drafted and implemented new rules to regularize illegal colonies.

MP Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh said the initial plan was to regularize 6077 illegal colonies that had been developed till 31 December 2016.

However, the CM today extended that period by six more years. His announcement today to legalize all the illegal colonies developed till 31 December 2022 means that 2500 more such colonies would be regularized taking the total number of colonies beyond 8500. More than 20 lakh families would benefit from the process.

Urban Development and Housing Department Principal Secretary Neeraj Mandloi informed at the programme that initial publication of the list of 6077 eligible colonies has been done. Out of these, preliminary publication of the layout of 1662 colonies, final publication of the layout of 1336 colonies and the work of granting building permission for 1122 colonies were being initiated.

He said the process of regularization of all eligible colonies would be completed by June 30.

The State Assembly polls in MP are most likely to be held in November 2023.