After AAP, Delhi Congress vows to go it alone in Delhi Assembly elections

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, on Sunday, reiterated his party’s decision to go it alone in the upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital.

Yadav made the statement in the wake of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s remark that his party won’t have any alliance with any other party in the Assembly polls.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s statement, he said the Delhi Congress was very clear that it won’t have any alliance or understanding with any party and would contest all 70 Assembly seat alone.

“Congress has a democratic process in taking decisions, which are done after careful deliberations, and not in a totalitarian and dictatorial manner, as Kejriwal does,” Yadav remarked.

Referring to the Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi Congress chief said, “Congress knew when it forged an alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha elections it would have to contend with people’s Opposition. That’s what happened eventually.”

He asserted that had Congress contested the Lok Sabha elections alone, considering the immense influence former party president Rahul Gandhi enjoyed among the voters, the party would have been a big gainer.

He said the party’s candidates suffered setbacks only due to its alliance with the AAP.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi failed to win a single seat out of seven parliamentary constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls.

Elections to the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.