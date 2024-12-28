AAP’s women wing protest against Parvesh Verma’s cash distribution

The Delhi state women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday staged a massive protest against BJP leader Parvesh Verma over allegedly distributing cash in the New Delhi Assembly constituency to the female voters in exchange for votes.

The AAP volunteers strongly condemned his actions as an attempt to allegedly deceive voters in AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s assembly constituency as a legislator.

The women AAP workers who took to streets near the BJP leader’s residence in New Delhi criticised the saffron party for allegedly undermining the democratic process.

AAP Delhi’s women wing chief Sarika Chaudhary, during the protest called out Verma near his residence, for distributing Rs 1,100 to women in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, further stating that, “We also demand Rs 1,100. Why is Parvesh Verma handing out money only to the women of New Delhi? This is an attempt to buy votes and deceive them, ” she questioned.

She highlighted that women from various parts of Delhi, including Nangloi and Kirari, had gathered to demand equal treatment. “We also want Rs 1,100. Why are we being excluded? Are we not residents of Delhi?” they questioned.

AAP’s women wing volunteers marched towards Verma’s residence, demanding envelopes containing Rs 1,100, which was in response to his claim that the handouts were not intended to buy votes, but to support women.

Ironically, the AAP claims that no such support was extended to the women protesting outside his house. Calling the act a crime, the AAP leader urged the Election Commission to take strict action.

Another member of AAP’s women wing questioned the selective distribution of money by Verma, demanding that if there is any such scheme, then it should be applicable for all women in the city.

She further asserted, “If only the women of a particular constituency are receiving this handout, it is clear that the BJP is buying votes. We cannot let that happen. We also demand Rs 1,100,” she added.