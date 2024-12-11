AAP will fight Delhi elections on its own: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday made it clear that it will be contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections independently, with no chances of any alliance.

Ruling out any possible alliance with the Congress party, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal taking to social media platform X on Wednesday wrote: “Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress.”

The party has emphasized its track record of defeating BJP decisively in three consecutive polls, and expressed confidence in repeating the feat under Kejriwal’s leadership.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has said, “AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has made it clear that there is no alliance happening with the Congress in Delhi. The AAP will contest the elections independently. In the last three elections, the party has consistently defeated the BJP decisively.”

He further said that back in 2015, when the BJP had secured victories in Haryana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra, AAP won a historic 67 seats in Delhi.

Singh said that AAP once again had in 2020, secured 62 seats in the Delhi assembly polls, and this time as well his party will contest independently.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and RS MP Raghav Chadha stated that the upcoming Delhi elections will be fought by his party based on its organizational strength and political capabilities.

He said that the question of any alliance does not arise at all.

Chadha said: “Reports suggesting a possible alliance between AAP and Congress are completely baseless.”

He asserted that the AAP has fought, won, and formed the government, and run it successfully during the previous three elections in Delhi elections on its own strength.

According to Chadha’s claims, in the upcoming 2025 Assembly polls, the party will again contest and win based on its work and the leadership of Kejriwal.

He has urged everyone to not propagate any rumors over alliance, and added that the party is fully prepared to contest the elections independently.