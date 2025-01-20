AAP totally neglected Dalits: Devender

Stepping up his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday said the ruling dispensation totally neglected Dalits.

Attacking the AAP, he said that the AAP government has been in Delhi for the past 11 years and in power in Punjab for the last three years, but the party totally “neglected” the Dalits.

Attacking former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, he said, “Kejriwal did not fulfil his promise of appointing a Dalit as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab nor did he make any Dalit as a Member of Rajya Sabha out of its 11 MPs.”

Kejriwal’s antipathy towards Dalits was clearly evident when he forced two Dalit Ministers in the AAP Cabinet in Delhi— Rajender Pal Gautam and Raaj Kumar Anand- to quit the government and the party, Yadav alleged.

He asserted that Congress will intensify its fight for social justice, as it was ingrained in the party’s culture and ideology, unlike Kejriwal, who remembers Dalits and backwards only during election time.