AAP stages protest over alleged NEET scam

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Tuesday staged a protest condemning the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam at the iconic Jantar Mantar in the city.

Addressing the protest, senior AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the government at the Centre is aware of the entire happening and is trying to hide the alleged scam.

The AAP leader further demanded that a complete investigation should be conducted in this matter under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

He further said that the issue was very serious as 24 lakh children have been cheated, who appeared in the NEET exam, and their hard work has been affected.

Bharadwaj also alleged that a huge amount of money was taken from the students to write the NEET exam paper.

At the centre of Godhra in Gujarat, the students were asked to leave the OMR sheet blank and later the teachers filled the OMR sheet, the AAP leader alleged.

It was never heard before that you can get a rank in the PMT exam by paying money, but this time it has happened, he added.

AAP RS MP Sanjay SIngh, who was also present at the protest, claimed that the NEET result was to be declared on June 14, but the same was declared on June 4, so that all the attention will be on the poll results and this alleged scam would not be discussed anywhere.

Senior party leader Gopal Rai said that AAP will take up this battle to save the future of the country and the youth, and take it to the Parliament.

He said that on Tuesday, the protestors have gathered at the Jantar Mantar, and tomorrow AAP workers will take to the streets across the country.

“Right now we are fighting on the streets and when the Parliament session begins, our MPs will fight this battle in Parliament under the leadership of Sanjay Singh,” Rai added.

The AAP has alleged that the centre’s education minister is not ready to accept the alleged scam, but the AAP has pledged to save the country’s future and will continuously raise voice for it, the leader added.

Rai further said that lakhs of children who prepared for the competitive exam are disappointed on the present day, while their parents are also worried.

He said that workers and farmers save every penny to educate their children, andtoday, they are disappointed, he added, further alleging that paper leaks are happening continuously under the BJP governments.

AAP leader Sanjay SIngh has also alleged that the Central government and the National Testing Agency(NTA) have betrayed the children of the country.