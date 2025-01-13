NTA reschedules January 15 UGC-NET Exam due to festivities

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday that it has postponed the UGC-NET December 2024 examination scheduled for January 15, citing overlapping festivities.

The decision was made following multiple requests from aspirants highlighting the observance of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and other festivals on the same day, according to an official statement from the testing body.

Advertisement

The UGC-NET December 2024 examination, conducted to determine eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and Ph D admissions, was initially scheduled to take place from January 3 to January 16.

Advertisement

However, only the January 15 exam has been postponed.

The NTA emphasized that the decision was taken in the candidates’ best interest and assured that a revised date for the January 15 examination would be announced soon. Exams scheduled for January 16 will continue as planned.