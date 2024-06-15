AAP-ruled MCD avenging LS defeat by demolishing houses of poor: Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in the MCD, started demolishing the houses of the poor after facing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital.

In a post on X in Hindi, Tiwari said, “After the shameful defeat in Delhi, the AAP government that came to power in MCD has started demolishing the houses of the poor.”

“The Kejriwal gang, enraged by the crushing defeat even after joining hands with the Congress, has started targeting the common people,” the BJP MP further said.

Advertisement

“We are on the ground and will oppose this atrocity,” Tiwari added.

The BJP made a hat-trick in Delhi sweeping all seven parliamentary constituencies of the national capital while the Opposition INDIA bloc, comprising the AAP and Congress, drew a blank.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AAP and Congress contested the seven seats in alliance in the national capital, with the AAP contesting four and the Congress three seats.

The seven parliamentary constituencies are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.