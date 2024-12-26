AAP passing the blame for its misdeeds to Congress: Yadav

Stepping up its attack on the AAP government, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, on Tuesday, alleged that by targeting the latter, the ruling party cannot absolve itself of the misdeeds and false promises it made to the residents of the city ahead of the assembly elections.

A war of words broke out between the AAP and Congress on Wednesday after the latter released a booklet on the alleged misdeeds of the AAP government in the national capital. Responding to the move, Sanjay Singh accused Congress leader Ajay Maken of parroting BJP’s narrative to malign AAP leaders.

Yadav, in turn, said “AAP’s credibility has hit a new low after the release of the 12-point booklet that exposes Kejriwal’s corruption and betrayal to the people who had reposed faith in him. They expected a transparent and honest government, but he turned out to be the biggest imposter the Capital has ever seen”.

He alleged that AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, and Satyender Jain, who, after coming out of jail on bail in connection with the liquor scam, have been desperately trying to salvage their shattered image and eroding support base by blaming others for their plight, without admitting the fact that they were paying a heavy price for playing the role of a ‘B’ team of the BJP.

“Kejriwal, who rose to power with the help from the BJP and the RSS, using Anna Hazare as a mask, is in a dilemma as his supporters have now turned his sworn enemies. There was no point in blaming the Congress,” he added.

Several AAP office-bearers and workers from Patparganj, Krishna Nagar, and Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituencies joined Congress.