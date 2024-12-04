AAP MLA Balyan re-arrested in another case after obtaining bail

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Uttam Nagar, Naresh Balyan, was re-arrested by the Crime Branch in a separate case on Wednesday evening, shortly after being granted bail in an extortion-related case.

Balyan was arrested in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) after being granted bail in an extortion case.

MCOCA applies to entire Maharashtra but the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has extended its applicability to the National Capital Territory as well.

Balyan was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on November 30 in connection with an extortion case. The arrest was made following an investigation that led to the recovery of an audio clip of a conversation between Balyan and gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu and currently based abroad.

The conversation allegedly involved discussions about collecting ransom money from businessmen.

AAP leaders have called the arrest illegal, describing it as an act of revenge against party leaders.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “When they need to frame someone in a false case, they pull out a lottery slip from their pocket to decide which law to use PMLA or MCOCA. Thankfully, they can’t apply any strict laws like those in the US, or they would impose those too”.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said, “The BJP is doing this type of politics to divert attention from the sorry state of law and order in the city.”

“They don’t have any solid proof, except for an unverified audio tape. Like other AAP leaders, Balyan will also be released soon,” he added.