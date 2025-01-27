AAP manifesto an attempt to recycle old promises: Vijender

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Monday termed the manifesto released by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as an attempt to recycle old promises.

The BJP candidate from the Rohini Assembly constituency asserted that the AAP lacks any vision for the development of Delhi and has merely rehashed their old electoral promises as a formality.

He said promises like repairing roads and free electricity and water are no longer resonating with the people because the Delhiites are now aware of their true intentions.

Gupta highlighted that the manifesto contains no announcements regarding new schools or hospitals because “the AAP government has already been embroiled in massive corruption” in these areas, and hence has refrained from making any fresh commitments.

He said the AAP’s promises and declarations have already proved hollow, and not a single new promise has been made in the manifesto. He recalled Kejriwal’s statement where he asked not to vote for him in 2025 if he failed to clean the Yamuna river.

However, he criticised that the AAP chief has forgotten his own words and reiterated his old claim of cleaning Yamuna in the manifesto.

The free electricity and water schemes, according to Gupta, have also been exposed as a sham. “Despite the promise of free electricity, residents in slum areas are being sent bills worth thousands of rupees, and the so-called free water is supplied only twice a week in these areas,” he said.

He emphasised that the only party with a genuine plan and vision for Delhi’s development is the BJP.

Referring to his party’s manifesto,the former Delhi BJP chief outlined several commitments that address the needs of all sections of society.

He mentioned the BJP’s announcement under the “Mahila Samridhi Yojana” to provide women with a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 as a reflection of the party’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

“Additionally, the BJP has promised a Rs 500 subsidy on LPG cylinders for poor women, Rs 21,000 for pregnant women, and free LPG cylinders during Holi and Diwali. For senior citizens aged 60-70 years, the monthly pension of Rs 2,000 will be increased to Rs 2,500, while those above 70, widows, and differently-abled individuals will see their allowance raised to Rs 3,000,” he said.

Gupta also highlighted plans to establish “Atal Canteens” in slum areas, providing meals for just Rs 5 to ensure food security for underprivileged workers and laborers.

“Furthermore, the BJP has pledged to develop the Yamuna Riverfront in the next three years, increase sewage treatment capacity to 1,000 MGD, introduce 13,000 new e-buses, create 50,000 new government jobs, and generate 20 lakh jobs in the private sector. These promises, presented as guarantees from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflect BJP’s proven track record of delivering on its commitments. Gupta stressed that BJP believes in action, not empty promises,” he said.

He urged the Delhiites to give BJP a chance, saying, “Enough is enough! Let us bring a change and witness how genuine development is achieved under BJP’s leadership.”