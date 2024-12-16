AAP making false promise of removing landfill sites: Delhi BJP

Leader of Opposition in MCD, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday accused the ruling AAP of making false promise of making the city garbage free by eliminating three landfill sites in Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur areas, adding that “these mountains of garbage still stand tall”.

Singh alleged, “During MCD elections, Kejriwal promised to eliminate the Bhalswa landfill site by December 2024 but the promise remains hollow as the amount of garbage site has only increased”.

He claimed that that approximately 165 lakh metric tons of waste is present at Delhi’s three landfill sites, highlighting the failures of the AAP adding that the deadline to clear the Okhla landfill site is 2025, and for the Ghazipur landfill site, it is 2026, however, given the current pace of work, it seems unlikely that the tasks will be completed on time, and the deadlines may be extended again.

Criticizing AAP, the BJP leader said that despite coming to power with the promise of making Delhi garbage-free, the only thing that has changed under their governance is the deadline for removing the Garbage Mountains and every citizen is struggling.

As soon as the whispers of the Delhi Assembly elections began, AAP started making new false and hollow promises, Singh said, adding that the people of Delhi are now aware and have decided to teach a strong lesson to those responsible for ruining the city’s governance.