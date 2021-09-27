AAP lends support to Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s call for Bharat Bandh on 27 Sept

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Saturday announced support for the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s call for a nationwide shutdown on 27 September against the new farm laws.

In a joint statement, AAP Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha and AAP Punjab’s farmer wing chief Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the AAP leaders and volunteers would take to the streets with the farmers without the party’s flag and symbol.

They said the black laws were fatal not only for the farmers but for all the sections and their repeal was imperative.

The AAP leaders said the agitation for agricultural laws was almost a year old today and more than 700 farmers had been martyred during the agitation. They said the demands of the farmers had not fallen on the deaf ears of the tyrant government at the Centre.

Lashing out at Narendra Modi and the Union government, the AAP leaders said that they had maintained a shameless silence and had killed their conscience.

The leaders further said that the AAP has always stood by the legitimate demands of the farmers and has been serving them as ‘sewadars’ (servants) during this farmers’ movement.

The AAP leaders said farmers were the pride and glory of the country and their humiliation would not be tolerated at all. They said it was the duty of the government to talk to the farmers and repeal the three black laws; so that the farmers could return to their homes.