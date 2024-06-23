AAP leaders meet LG over water crisis in Delhi

In a concerted effort to address the escalating water crisis in Delhi, a delegation of AAP leaders met with Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Sunday, urging him to secure the city’s rightful share of water from Haryana.

The delegation, comprising 10 AAP members including Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta, General Secretary Pankaj Gupta, Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, and MLAs Dilip Pandey, Somnath Bharti, Rajesh Gupta, Rituraj Jha and others, highlighted that Delhi is receiving 113 MGD less water than its entitlement.

Noting the stark increase in Delhi’s population from 1.1 crore in 1994 to 3 crore today, they stressed the urgent need for action.

The LG assured the delegation of his commitment to resolving the issue and making every effort to ensure Delhi receives its fair share of water from Haryana.

Regarding the meeting with the LG, Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “We told the LG that Delhi is getting the same amount of water today as was allocated for it in 1994. Whereas in the 30 years since 1994, Delhi’s population has increased three times.”

“We told him that Rs 500 crore were spent on eliminating the leakage of canals. 12,000 kilometres of pipeline was laid inside Delhi. The Delhi government has made a lot of efforts at its level. During this, the LG has also given some suggestions, on which it was agreed to work together,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that a delegation of the AAP met the LG and they had a positive discussion.

“We told the LG that there is a shortage of about 113 MGD water which is coming from Haryana right now. Due to this, lakhs of people in Delhi are facing problems. Since the LG is the representative of the central government. Therefore, we have requested the LG to talk to the Haryana government and get Delhi its full share of water. On this, LG VK Saxena has assured that he will talk to the Haryana government and try to get Delhi its full share of water,” Bharadwaj added.

“We also told the LG that it will rain in a week. Rain has started in Shimla and Himachal. So much water will come in the next week that Haryana will not be able to stop it even if it wants to. So now it is just a matter of a week. We have requested LG sahab to get water from Haryana for Delhi for a week,” Bharadwaj said.