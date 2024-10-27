BJP takes on AAP over pollution

BJP lambasted the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi on Sunday for the rising pollution and questioned the implications for those who would be using Yamuna river’s water for the upcoming Chhath festival.

BJP national Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said,”Today, our lives are being compromised, whether for the elderly or children, due to poisonous air or water, and for this, only AAP is responsible…”

On the issue of rising pollution in Delhi, Poonawalla recalled former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s unfulfilled promise to participate in a “dip and sip” challenge in the Yamuna River. He expressed concern over the safety of the water after Virendra Sachdeva fell ill while inspecting preparations for Chhath Puja, questioning the implications for those who would be using the river’s water for the festival.

“…Former CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he will take the dip and sip challenge. He will take a dip in the Yamuna River and take a sip of its water. But he did not fulfil his promises…Virendra Sachdeva went to inspect the preparations for Chhath Puja but he fell ill when he took a dip in the Yamuna River. It is concerning what would happen to those who will perform Chhath Puja there and those who use this water…,” he said.

Toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna river in the Kalindi Kunj area last week as pollution levels in the river remained high.

Chhath Puja is a four-day annual festival, during which Hindu devotees honour the Sun God, would be celebrated from November 5-9.

In the context of Maharashtra assembly polls and bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Poonawalla criticised the Samajwadi Party for contesting nine seats in Uttar Pradesh without consulting Congress, suggesting that the grand old party is retaliating in Maharashtra. He referred to the MVA as “Maha Vibhajan Aghadi,” arguing that its members are united only by their personal ambitions.

“The Samajwadi Party is contesting on 9 seats in UP without even asking Congress. And now Congress is trying to take this revenge in Maharashtra. MVA is not Maha Vikas Aghadi but Maha Vibhajan Aghadi. There is no mission, everyone is together for their ambitions…”