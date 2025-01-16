AAP heavyweights Sisodia, Rai & Bharadwaj file nominations for Delhi polls, say party fully prepared

Prominent Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Manish Sisodia , Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai on Thursday filed their nomination papers for the forthcoming Delhi legislative assembly elections.

Sisodia who is contesting from Jangpura this time, is pitted against Congress’ Farhad Suri and BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Suri, a Delhi Congress veteran was also the Mayor in MCD back in 2006.

Sisodia, after filing his nomination papers emphasised that this marks yet another step forward in AAP’s mission to uphold the values of transparency and good governance spearheaded by party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing the media, Sisodia stated,“With a firm commitment to serve the people with honesty and dedication, I have filed my nomination from Jangpura. I am confident that the love, respect, and blessings showered on Arvind Kejriwal’s team across Delhi over the past decade will remain unwavering in this election as well,” he added.

He further said as an AAP candidate and a committed soldier of Kejriwal, he is confident that the people of Jangpura will extend the same affection and respect they have shown to AAP over the years.

Sisodia pointed out,”If elected, I will stand with the people of Jangpura through their joys and challenges, while focusing on shaping their future through improved education and healthcare. I am honoured to represent the people of Jangpura as their candidate.”

Meanwhile, AAP leader and minister Bharadwaj filed his papers from Greater Kailash assembly seat, who will be facing BJP’s Shikha Rai and Garvit Singhvi.

The AAP leader exuded confidence and stated that the AAP is fully prepared for the elections.

He said,“Our party has a clear narrative, strong leadership, and genuine intent. In contrast, the BJP has no agenda for the Delhi elections. They rely solely on abuse, intimidation, and exploiting the Election Commission to fight elections”.

Meanwhile, Gopal Rai who is contesting from Babarpur in North East Delhi, also expressed confidence in the voters’ choice, and said, “The people of Delhi have resolved to re-elect Arvind Kejriwal as the CM once again.”