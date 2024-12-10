AAP has ruined MCD: LoP

Leader of Opposition in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and former Mayor, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of ruining the civic body. He asserted that the people of the city are troubled due to the “incompetence” of AAP.

Attacking the ruling party in the corporation, he asserted that under the ruling dispensation, the system of the MCD has become worrisome, and the court imposed fine on the civic body many times. He claimed that recently the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on MCD which shows its entire system has collapsed under the rule of AAP.

The LoP alleged that the formation of the Standing Committee in the MCD is still pending due to which the work for the welfare of the people of Delhi is stuck.“At the time of the Municipal Corporation elections, AAP grabbed power by making false promises and guarantees to the people. But, now the people of Delhi are troubled due to the incompetence of the AAP,” he charged.

Advertisement

It may be mentioned that Singh had earlier highlighted what he described as “24 failures” of the AAP during their 24-month tenure in the MCD. He claimed that while the people of Delhi had voted for AAP with high expectations, two years later, they are left disillusioned and betrayed.

He also alleged that the AAP failed to address critical issues such as clearing garbage mountains on the city’s outskirts, repairing pothole-ridden roads, and cleaning clogged sewers.