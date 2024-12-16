AAP has a clear agenda for Delhi’s development: Sisodia on poll prospects

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, on Monday, exuded confidence that AAP would retain power in the forthcoming Assembly elections as it has delivered results in the last 10 years, and also has a clear agenda for the development of the national capital.

Sisodia, the AAP nominee from Jangpura Assembly constituency, made the statement after inaugurating his election office in Hari Nagar Ashram.

The Senior AAP leader stated that former Delhi chief minister and the party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his team are moving forward with great confidence because the AAP government delivered results over the past 10 years. “We have our work, and we have anagenda for Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal has an excellent team of well-educated and capable individuals to work for Delhi. We have a visionary, sharp, and courageous leader in Arvind Kejriwal,” Sisodia

said.

Attacking the BJP, he said, the saffron party “neither has a leader nor a team, an agenda, or any hope. We (on the other hand) are advancing with full confidence”.

All activities related to Sisodia’s election campaign will now be managed by this office. He will sit in the office daily, meet with the people of the area, interact with them, and understand their issues. Besides that, he will conduct public outreach in the constituency along with party workers and volunteers.

It may be mentioned here that Congress had slammed Sisodia for contesting from Jangpura Assembly constituency instead of his Patparganj seat saying he “ran away” from the people’s court of the constituency as they won’t spare him in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Elections to the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.