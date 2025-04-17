Minor domestic help found dead in employer’s residence at Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

A minor working as domestic help was found hanging in the bathroom of her employer’s residence in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area in the south of the city, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

According to police officials, on receiving a PCR call about a case of hanging at the Vasant Kunj police station on April 16, a team of officers immediately reached Main Shanti Kunj of Vasant Kunj where they found a female house help lying dead in the bathroom of her employer’s residence. She is suspected to have used the shower pipe to hang herself.

The deceased, Laxmi, who hails from Raebareli, had been working as a house maid at the said residence for the past one and a half months.

While probing the case, the investigating officer questioned the complainant, Deepak, who said, “On the day of the mishap, the deceased reported for work at 8 in the morning. Later that day, at around 4 pm, when he returned home, he was let in by her. Afterwards, he, along with his wife and child, went to sleep.”

He continued by saying that at around 6 pm, the cook rang the doorbell, which is usually answered by Laxmi. But when she didn’t respond, he opened the door. At this, they realized that the girl was nowhere to be seen.

Not finding her in the entire house, they knocked at the boothroom door. When repeated knocking at the door went unanswered, they eventually opened the door with a key and found the girl hanging from the shower pipe and called the police, he said.

Furthermore, the crime team, along with the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team, was called to the spot to inspect the scene of the crime and collect evidence, the officer mentioned.

The family of the deceased was informed about the incident and her body was shifted to the Safdarjung hospital for preliminary medical examination. Further investigation into the case is underway.