AAP govt totally neglected Badli:Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has totally neglected the Badli Assembly constituency in the last 10 years.

Attacking the ruling party,he said,“AAP government has totally neglected Badli. Arvind Kejriwal’s failure to fulfil the election promise of clearing the landfill site at Bhalswa has posed grave danger to the life of the people living in the surrounding areas and beyond. Badli Assembly has not witnessed any development in the past 10 years.”

Yadav, who is the Congress candidate from the Badli Assembly seat, said that he had done a lot of development works in Badli when he was the MLA of the area, and continued to nurse the constituency even when he was not the MLA.

The Congress manifesto had outlined specific plans to flatten the landfill, ensure round the clock drinking water supply and electricity, and reconstruct the crumbling civic infrastructure as no work in the name of development has been done in Badli for the past 10 years, he added.

The Delhi Congress chief said that he was committed to fulfil all the promises made in its manifesto.

“Congress is committed to honour all its five major guarantees, as assured by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, like Rs 2,500 per month Pyari Didi Yojna, Rs 25 lakh life-long health insurance scheme, Rs 8,500 monthly stipend for educated unemployed youth for their skill development by taking up apprenticeship jobs in private companies, Rs 500 per cylinder and free ration kit per household and 300 units of free power,” he said.