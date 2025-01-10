AAP govt to provide money for private security to Delhi’s RWAs if it returns to power: Kejriwal

Announcing an election promise on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal said if his party returns to power in Delhi, financial assistance will be provided to the Resident Welfare Associations across the national capital to hire private security guards.

Kejriwal made this promise while alleging that the law and order situation in Delhi has deteriorated, and this announcement is made keeping in mind the security of the city’s streets, neighbourhoods and colonies.

The AAP chief also attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the central government, alleging that they have turned Delhi into a ‘crime capital.’

Kejriwal claimed that the number of crimes have increased in Delhi, with chain snatchings, thefts, gang-wars openly taking place, while women are feeling unsafe to step out of their homes.

Former Delhi CM further claimed that the people of the city are living amid fear and feeling insecure.

Sharpening his attack on the BJP-led central government, the AAP chief further alleged that it is not concerned about the residents of the national capital, and rather has towards them.

He claimed that the saffron party has failed to come to power in Delhi for over two decades because of its attitude towards the people.

Kejriwal further said that people were approaching him from across the city and he himself keeps going around the city, and stated that ”people have been telling him about the sad state of law and order situation”.

He further said proper planning will be done in this regard and criteria will be made as to how much money will have to be allotted to the RWA concerned, based on the size of the colony, area and other factors.

He said deployment of security guards will help provide basic security in the colonies, monitor the entry so that unauthorised people do not enter the respective colonies, while in case of any uncertain incident like theft etc, the culprit is caught.