A 20-year-old woman found shot dead in Delhi’s GTB Enclave

A 20-year-old woman was shot dead by an unidentified assailant on Monday night. The body was found on a service road in Delhi’s GTB Enclave, an area in the northeast of the city, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The officers said that a PCR call was received on Monday night about a woman lying unconscious, sustaining bullet injuries near MIG Flats, opposite Sunder Nagri.

After registering a complaint about the incident, a team immediately rushed to the scene of the crime, where it was seen that the victim had been shot and was lying with bullet injuries at the reported location.

On examining the body, it was found that she had sustained two gunshot wounds to which she succumbed, an officer said.

A senior officer said that the body is yet to be identified, and so are the suspects in this case. Efforts are being made by the officials to determine them.

It continued by saying, ‘CCTV cameras of the nearby areas are being analyzed by the team, and the crime scene is being analyzed by the team to determine the identities of the victim and the suspects involved in the crime.’

Moreover, the Crime Team, along with the FSL (Fiscal Science Laboratory Team), was called to inspect the spot and collect evidence, an officer said.

However, the body of the deceased has been sent to the hospital for postmortem, officials stated.