AAP govt deceived people of Delhi: Devender Yadav

Stepping up his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday said the ruling dispensation has “deceived” the people of the national capital.

“AAP government and leaders like Arvind Kejriwal deceived the people of Delhi. People have now realized that the corruption-ridden AAP is a sinking ship, and only a Congress government could salvage them from the their present misery,” he said after commencing the 11th day of the Delhi Nyay Yatra from E-Block, near Seemapuri, in the Shahdara Assembly constituency, referring to the 2025 Assembly polls.

He asserted that the implementation of GRAP IV to control pollution has given a fresh excuse for the AAP government for not fixing the broken roads, construction of flyovers and underpasses, though these works could have been completed long ago to avoid cost overruns

The Delhi Congress chief said after coming out of jail, Kejriwal and former Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Minister Atishi and the Ministers had visited many areas where the roads were in a dilapidated condition, and promised to repair them before Diwali, but nothing much was done to fix them then. Atishi and other AAP leaders now blame pollution control measures as the excuse to stall all work.

He further said that the accumulated garbage everywhere in Seemapuri was a shocking sight, which exposed the residents to serious health risks, and the “false” claim of the AAP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of keeping the city garbage free.

“There is a big differences in the words and deeds of the AAP leaders and Ministers, as due to the pileup of garbage, and stagnant water, vector-borne diseases have seen a sharp spike, with 4,535 dengue cases having been reported this year, with 472 cases having been reported in November thus far,” Yadav said.