AAP giving false guarantees in assembly polls like MCD: Raja Iqbal

BJP leader and former Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday alleged that the guarantees announced by AAP are false as they had announced similar things during the MCD polls and after winning the election, has not fulfilled even a single guarantee.

He alleged that the Delhi government makes big claims about education and health but the schools and hospitals under the MCD are running at the mercy of God.

“Patients are troubled because neither ultrasound machines are working properly in the hospitals nor the machines like MRI are working to their full capacity. This shows that AAP only makes promises but does not implement them on the ground. The BJP government had built a 100-bed Balram Hospital but the party has not been able to make it fully operational”, he added.

The LOP in MCD claimed that since the AAP has come to power in the corporation, not a single foundation stone for building a new school has been laid. Also, the work of building a school which was going on during the BJP rule has not been completed. This is the reason that the number of students taking admission in corporation schools is decreasing.