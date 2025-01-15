“AAP don’t respect any constitutional body”: BJP’s Dushyant Gautam after complaint filed against Atishi

BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam on Tuesday in a sharp criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the party of disrespecting constitutional bodies.

Speaking to ANI, Dushyant Gautam said, “They (AAP) do not respect any constitutional body and always work against it. They say they are anarchists and anarchy is visible in every step taken by them. This is not going to work anymore because the judiciary will work according to its own will, while these people are in the habit of taking the law into their own hands.”

This comes after a complaint was filed against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by using a government vehicle for political purposes.

Police said that a complaint was received regarding a violation of MCC. The FIR was registered at the Govindpuri police station in southeast Delhi following a complaint submitted by the returning officer of the Kalkaji assembly constituency, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, the District Election Officer, South-East Delhi, received a complaint on January 8, 2025, alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi used a government vehicle in her political campaign, which is prohibited under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during election periods.

The complaint specifically mentioned the vehicle, which belongs to the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), being used for political purposes.

On Tuesday, AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat Atishi filed her nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls, scheduled on February 5. The AAP filed her nomination at the District Election Office.

Atishi is in the electoral fray against the BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’ Alka Lamba for the Kalkaji seat.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Atishi contested from the Kalkaji seat and defeated the BJP candidate Dharambir Singh by a vote margin of more than 10 per cent. At 43, Atishi became the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

On September 17, 2024, Kejriwal tendered his resignation as Chief Minister to Delhi LG VK Saxena, following which Atishi staked claimed to form the new government days after the AAP chief was released on bail from Tihar jail in the excise policy case.

Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 22 after she was named successor to the post by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.