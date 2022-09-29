AAP delegation meets SEC over MCD wards delimitation

A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi unit today met the State Election Commission (SEC) over the MCD wards delimitation draft and submitted its feedback. The delimitation draft has been made public and suggestions and objections have been sought on it till October 3.

“We met the Delimitation Committee and submitted the feedback on the delimitation draft to the committee,” said Durgesh Pathak, in-charge, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He alleged that there are several technical flaws in the wards that have been created in Delhi.

All the wards should have been divided equally as per the population to avoid difficulty while working for the wards, Pathak said while coming out of the meeting.

“There are some wards having 90,000 people while some have only 30,000. Every ward gets a fixed fund, in such a situation, it will be very difficult to do the governance in the wards,” he said. “We have also urged to hold the MCD elections as early as possible,” said Pathak.