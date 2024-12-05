AAP connecting with Delhi’s women voters via micro- campaigns ahead of polls to know their concerns

To engage with the women voters in view of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) women’s wing is organising small scale meetings across all 70 constituencies in the national capital, aimed to directly interact with women and communicate the schemes provided by the Delhi government for their welfare.

The party also aims to gather the feedback from the women of the city, so that their valuable suggestions are conveyed to the senior leaders of the party, which will help shape strategies tailored to their concerns.

AAP’s Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai has claimed that Delhi government’s schemes have significantly benefited women.

According to Rai’s claims, free bus travel, quality education, and free healthcare collectively help save Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per month for women, which they can use to meet other essential needs.

According to the AAP, the party has formed 5,000 women’s groups, with each group comprising eight members, tasked to further connect with ten women.

These groups hold three to four meetings on a daily basis, where the information about the government’s schemes are shared and the participants are informed about benefits women have received from these initiatives.

As per the party, it believes that securing women’s backing is crucial to replicate the results of the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections in Delhi.

AAP workers who are holding such meetings across the city are also informing women how Delhi government’s initiatives save them thousands of rupees on their children’s education, basic amenities, and transportation, improving their overall quality of life.

AAP plans to organise over 50,000 such meetings across Delhi, ensuring direct communication with people and making sure every voter understands the development work of the AAP-led Delhi government.