AAP, BJP playing politics of polarisation: Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Monday accused the AAP and BJP of playing politics of polarisation of communities for political gains in the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.

Mitali Gautam | New Delhi | January 20, 2025 7:53 pm

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid (photo:SNS)

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Congress office, he said one disturbing trend has been witnessed during the present Delhi Assembly election campaigns by AAP and BJP, i.e. polarisation of communities and groups by announcing various sops to gain political mileage in the polls.

Attacking the AAP, the former Union minister said, “Kejriwal promised that Pujaris and Granthis will be given Rs 18,000 per month if AAP returns to power. But why make such a promise now as Pujaris and Granthis do puja every day. Why were they denied such honorariums till now?.”

Kejriwal misled the Dalits with his Ambedkar scholarship scheme, announced in 2020, and due to fund shortage, Dalit students were not sent abroad, he alleged.

“Only Rs 25 lakh was distributed in scholarships, but spent Rs five crore for its publicity,” Khurshid said.

Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

